Police: Man nabbed on trafficking charges when he returns for drugs ditched in gas station parking lot

A Connelly Springs man landed drug trafficking charges after police said he returned to a gas station parking lot to retrieve drugs he threw out during a traffic stop.
Jessie Alan Clark, 40, of 2950 Coldwater Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony trafficking in opium or heroin by officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, according to a copy of a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.
The charges came after an officer pulled over Clark’s vehicle on Bethel Road for not displaying a tag, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
Clark told officers he had been pulled over and cited once already that day for driving without a tag, Whisnant said.
One of the officers noticed slurred speech, and Clark consented to field sobriety tests, but officers weren’t able to determine that he was impaired, Whisnant said. Officers also searched the vehicle, but nothing was found during a search of the vehicle.
Clark left the scene in another vehicle after he was given a verbal warning, Whisnant said.
The story may have ended there if one of the officers hadn’t noticed Clark throwing something out of the vehicle when he was stopped.
Officers searched the area and found a brown bag about 10 feet away from where the vehicle was stopped with four baggies inside, Whisnant said.
Three of the baggies contained a clear, crystal-like substance officers believed to be methamphetamine, and the fourth bag had a brown substance the officers believed to be heroin.
The suspected methamphetamine weighed in at 112.7 grams, and the suspected heroin weighed in at 13.9 grams, Whisnant said.
The baggies with suspected drugs inside them were confiscated, but the brown bag was put back on the ground where it was found and officers watched the area to see if anyone came back to the scene.
Clark eventually returned to the scene and was standing at the brown bag, Whisnant said. Officers took him into custody and transported him to the magistrate’s office.
After the arresting officer spoke to the magistrate, Clark told him all of the substances seized were methamphetamine, Whisnant said.
This isn’t Clark’s first drug trafficking charge in Burke County.
He was charged Nov. 10 with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop.
Investigators surrounded Clark on Nov. 10 at the Country Market gas station on Dysartsville Road while conducting surveillance on him, according to a previous News Herald article. They seized about a pound each of methamphetamine and marijuana from the car, the article said.
Clark’s felony criminal history began in 2011 when he was convicted of larceny over $200 and larceny from a person, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He also has felony convictions of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, larceny over $1,000 and possession of a firearm by a felon, along with a slew of misdemeanor convictions.
He was issued a $25,000 secured bond for his new trafficking charges. He was set to appear in court Wednesday.
