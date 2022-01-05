Police: Man nabbed on trafficking charges when he returns for drugs ditched in gas station parking lot

A Connelly Springs man landed drug trafficking charges after police said he returned to a gas station parking lot to retrieve drugs he threw out during a traffic stop.

Jessie Alan Clark, 40, of 2950 Coldwater Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony trafficking in opium or heroin by officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, according to a copy of a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after an officer pulled over Clark’s vehicle on Bethel Road for not displaying a tag, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.

Clark told officers he had been pulled over and cited once already that day for driving without a tag, Whisnant said.

One of the officers noticed slurred speech, and Clark consented to field sobriety tests, but officers weren’t able to determine that he was impaired, Whisnant said. Officers also searched the vehicle, but nothing was found during a search of the vehicle.

Clark left the scene in another vehicle after he was given a verbal warning, Whisnant said.