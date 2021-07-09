 Skip to main content
Police: Man passes out behind wheel, crashing into barrier at Walmart
Police: Man passes out behind wheel, crashing into barrier at Walmart

  • Updated
A man was charged Thursday night after his car crashed into the barriers in front of the entrance at Walmart.

Phillip Edwards, 33, of Hill Road in Marion, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II narcotics, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

071121-mnh-news-walmart-p2

Edwards

The charges came after emergency responders were called to Walmart on West Fleming Drive in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center for a reported cardiac arrest around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the release said.

When officers arrived on scene, it was learned that Edwards had allegedly passed out behind the wheel, sending his car into the bollards in front of the pharmacy entrance.

The car’s tires were squalling against the bollards, which were the only things stopping it from going through the sliding entrance doors of the store, the release said.

While Edwards was taken to the hospital, officers on scene spoke to witnesses and saw fentanyl, syringes and other drug paraphernalia during a plain view search of the car, the release said.

Edwards received a custody release and has a court date set for Oct. 18, the release said.

