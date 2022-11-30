Police: Man steals ambulance, then sister steals car less than 2 weeks later

Police say a man stole an ambulance from a local hospital a little more than a week before his sister stole a woman’s car that was cranked in front of her apartment. It all started Nov. 18 when investigators say Zion Raheem Peterson, 23, got into the cab of an ambulance at UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton and started to drive off. He didn’t make it very far before a detective with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office intercepted him, conducting a felony vehicle stop at the intersection of East Parker Road and South Sterling Street, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant. No one else was inside the ambulance when it was stolen. Peterson ended up getting charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a copy of a warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse. It was a little more than a week later, while her brother still was in jail for his own charges, that Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 24, ended up with a similar charge. Delanie Dobson told The News Herald she had dropped her kids off at her friend’s home, which is next door to her own home, while she ran to the store. When she got in the car and cranked it, she realized she left her drink in the house and ran inside to get it. “I turned around and this lady with a white bag was hopping in my car,” Dobson said. The woman was trying to drive the car away, but the emergency brake still was on and the tires in the car were spinning as she drove it down the road, Dobson said. “At that point, I’m hysterical because everything is in the car,” Dobson said. “My phone, my wallet, my purse, everything, and I kinda like peek around and I see that the car has stopped at the end of the road.” The woman had left the car with the keys still in it just down the street from where it had been taken. Dobson’s friend was on the phone with 911 and MDPS officers were on their way to the scene. Dobson was able to get the car back then, but everything she had inside it had been taken, she said. Officers told her to get in contact with her cellphone service provider to track the phone. But Dobson credited her Life360 account for helping recover her belongings in the case. The app allows family members to share their locations with each other, something Dobson said her family invested in about six months ago. She said her mom pulled up the Life360 app and was able to track her phone’s location, figuring out which apartment it was in — just four doors down from her own. MDPS officers returned to the scene and walked to the front door of the apartment, called Dobson’s apartment and were able to hear it ring from outside.

