Police: Man wanted after girlfriend, her mother injured, considered armed and dangerous

A man is wanted after his girlfriend and her mother were injured during an altercation Tuesday evening.

Jeffery Jesus Martinez, 22, of 3865 Briar Drive, Valdese, is wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen Tuesday night wearing a red T-shirt and boxers.

The warrant was issued after deputies responded to his address on Briar Drive around 7:32 p.m. Tuesday for an assault call, the release said.

They found a woman with multiple cuts on her face, arms and body being treated by Burke County EMS, and her mother had multiple bite injuries that she had suffered during an altercation, the release said.

The woman identified the assailant as her boyfriend, Martinez, according to the release. He had left the scene before EMS personnel and deputies arrived.

Sheriff's office detectives spoke to the those involved and found that the assault stemmed from an argument between the victim and Martinez, the release said.