Police seeking information after drive-by shooting Wednesday

A drive-by shooting left a door shattered and a bullet hole in a window at a local hotel this week.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were called to the Days Inn on Burkemont Avenue a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired, according to a release from the department.

The front door was shattered and there was a bullet hole in the window of an adjoining room, the release said. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department’s criminal investigation division at 828-437-1211.

