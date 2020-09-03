Police warn of phone scam

Scam phone calls seem never ending, and sometimes they can be scary.
Sometimes, scammers call and pretend to be federal agents, saying that the victim will be arrested unless they pay a certain amount.
A similar scam is being reported in the city of Morganton and across the country.
With this scam, the scammer pretends to be collecting a debt from a utility company, corporate office or even the Internal Revenue Service, according to a Facebook post from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. The scammer then tells the victim they will either lose a utility like heat or electric, or that they will be deported.
In all of the scams, the scammer tells the victim they owe a certain amount of money and that to pay it back, they need to go to a store and buy Green Dot MoneyPak cards.
The victims are then told to call a number, scratch off the section on the back of the card that shows the serial number and give the scammer the serial number. That allows the scammer to transfer the funds from the Green Dot MoneyPak card to a prepaid debit card, MDPS said.
The cards are legitimate when used for the right reasons, but if the card numbers end up in the wrong hands, it’s easy for someone to lose their money. Consumers can use MoneyPaks to reload other prepaid cards, add money to a PayPal account without using a bank account, or make payments to major companies.
The cards can only be purchased with cash, so no one ever has to disclose personal information to a cashier and scammers don’t have to show up in-person to claim the funds.
Officers wanted to remind citizens that they should:
» Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.
» Remember that anyone who has the number on a Green Dot MoneyPak card has access to the funds on the card.
» Never give out personal or financial information to anyone who emails or calls you unsolicited.
» Never wire money, provide debit or credit card numbers or Green Dot MoneyPak card numbers to someone they do not know.
Anyone who has been a victim of this scam or any other scam should call MDPS at 828-437-1211.
