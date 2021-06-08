Police: When armed robbery attempt fails, man steals Sun Drop instead

A man may have stolen the most expensive Sun Drop in Burke County on Monday when he walked out of the store with the drink in hand after an attempted armed robbery.

Johny Lee, 33, of Morganton, was charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury or with a deadly weapon after an armed robbery at Roses Discount Store, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Charges against Lee came after police responded to an armed robbery call at 9:23 a.m. Monday at Roses on East Fleming Drive, the release said.

The cashier told police that a man, later identified as Lee, walked around the counter, pointed a box cutter at her and demanded all the money in the register.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She did not give him the money, and instead kept pushing him away from her. He eventually gave up, stole a Sun Drop and ran out the door, according to the release.

A witness in the store told police they thought the cashier and suspect were just play fighting with each other, but when they realized that wasn’t the case, they screamed at the suspect to stop and the suspect left the store, the release said.