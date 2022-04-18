Program aims to help officers provide specialized response

A new program being launched by a local law enforcement agency aims to give responders the most information when responding to individuals with neurological, behavioral or sensory issues.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety’s SAFER initiative, otherwise known as a Special Alert for Emergency Responders, is a program the department will roll out this month that will alert officers any time they are responding to an individual who may need a specialized response because of things like autism, epilepsy and other conditions, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.

City residents will be able to fill out a form telling responders what they will see and hear when a person is having a crisis, what prevention and intervention strategies have been effective, what stabilization strategies have worked in the past, who responders should contact in times of crisis and any other specific recommendations for interacting with the person in crisis.

Whisnant said the form is a slimmed down version of a person-centered plan, something that outlines what should be done if the person is experiencing a crisis.

“It’s about information, and how that information can help everyone, especially our responders, improve outcomes,” Whisnant said. “We realize that our presence can be overwhelming. We can cause sensory overload, which in turn can trigger anxiety, fear and behaviors in vulnerable populations.”

A new records management system the department is using will allow them to create an alert for a person or residence, giving responders information they may need to keep from exacerbating a person’s crisis situation.

“They will be able to review the alert and see maybe the person has autism and is easily overstimulated by loud noises, like a walkie-talkie, or maybe the person has a seizure disorder and our flashing lights can cause a seizure,” Whisnant said. “Just like any call for service we go to, the more information we have, the better we can help.”

The initiative is a little more personal for MDPS Officer S. Lunsford, who has a child with autism.

“One autistic kid is not the same as another one,” Lunsford said. “Being able to have that information will help officers be able to handle them better … If one autistic kid loves to touch and is very loud, having this information will let the officer know that they’re not going to be a threat. I just think that it will help educate officers a little bit better, having this information prior to getting to a call, just so they’re actually aware of signs that they may exhibit when they get there.”

Lunsford also thinks the initiative will be helpful for people with autism.

“This goes hand-in-hand,” Lunsford said. “Officers being able to handle a situation appropriately, and then on the other hand, for somebody that actually has this disability, it’s going to help them not be scared, or it could help them not trigger their flight or fight response … Being a mother that has a son that is autistic, I feel like it’s going to relieve parents of autistic kids.

“The reason I say that is it’s going to help them feel more at ease, it’s going to deescalate situations, and it’s going to also help officers be educated whenever they are dealing with somebody that is potentially autistic.”

MDPS officers are continuously trained in crisis intervention and de-escalation, courses Whisnant has taught for years.

“Our first tactic is to de-escalate,” Whisnant said. “It is our goal to leave people better than we found them. Every encounter. We do that through compassion, empathy, training and information.

“It’s not easy, helping to leave people better than we found them. It takes time, patience, skill and a willingness to help put the pieces of a puzzle together. SAFER is a piece of the puzzle that officers will have before arriving.”

Anyone who lives in Morganton city limits and wants to participate in the initiative can fill out a form that will be available on the department’s website and Facebook page soon, Whisnant said. Residents also can indicate this through the Smart911 app on the “Edit Details and Medical Info” section of a person’s profile.

The app has options to indicate a person has neurological, behavioral and cognitive conditions, along with sensory impairments. There’s also a section that allows individuals to upload PDFs for medical documents like crisis or safety plans.

Anyone with questions can contact Whisnant by email at jwhisnant@morgantonps.org.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

