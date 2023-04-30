When Lara Corinne Dopp got started in law enforcement about eight years ago, she noticed a problem: the career path she and her coworkers chose had poor health outcomes.

She said she started asking around about it, and ended up on the phone with her mentor and former PT instructor Greg Snider. They talked about what he had seen throughout his career when it came to officer wellness.

“When I went to him and asked him, ‘what can we do about this?’ He said, ‘well, we’re all kind of looking for these answers,’” Dopp said.

One thing led to another and Dopp found herself seeking answers through public health professionals — but they didn’t have the solution, either. They encouraged her to get a degree in public health so she could take what she learned back to her profession and be the catalyst for change.

And that’s exactly what she did. She enrolled at Appalachian State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Now, she’s finishing up her master’s degree through George Mason University and Oxford University in England.

Together, she and Snider, both reserve officers for Glen Alpine Police Department, are creating a program called “Navigating Pathways Home” they hope will help all first responders deal with their trauma better.

The problem

Snider said statistics from the World Health Organization show the average citizen will live to be around 74.

But for law enforcement officers, their average life expectancy is only 53, Snider said.

Why is that, exactly?

Snider and Dopp said it all comes back to how the body deals with trauma.

He said WHO released statistics showing the average citizen will face one and a half to two critical incidents in their entire life. These incidents don’t include things someone expects to happen in their lifetime, like losing a parent, but rather dealing with the aftermath of a home invasion or a major wreck.

But the average police officer will experience 600 to 800 of those incidents in their 20- to 30-year career.

“With that many exposures to critical incidences and traumatic events comes the normal, physical, psychological attachments, multiplied by 600-800 times,” Snider said. “If life is difficult for the average person, imagine now from the side of law enforcement how difficult it is.”

For years, talking about the trauma officers experienced was stigmatized in the field, said Glen Alpine Police Officer Shane Trull.

“An officer is never given the opportunity to decompress and having dealt with so many SWAT scenarios, shootings, all this other stuff,” Trull said. “You see blood and stuff every day, and there’s not a support system for that. So we’re leaving the ones that we want to protect us out to slowly die inside.”

Snider said it’s not that law enforcement is neglected, it’s that resources for them don’t exist.

“All the resources that are out here are for people that experience one and a half to two critical incidences,” Snider said. “How do you communicate with the person that’s gone through a lifetime exposure of 600-800?”

And that number only gets larger for officers who find themselves on different specialized teams, like SWAT, detectives and K9 officers.

Even when resources are available, Trull said officers may fear reaching out because they don’t want to be viewed as a liability to their department.

“There are clinicians and resources that are trained for more extreme resources, that go through a lot of work, that dedicate their whole life to responding to things,” Dopp said. “But when you add in those kinds of numbers and exposures, and then you also add in the stigmas that are out there, then it makes it impossible … or very, very difficult for those clinicians to get to a place where the officers can be safe enough to communicate with them.”

That leads officers to trying to figure things out on their own, Snider said.

“That’s a problem, and here’s the issue,” he said. “I cannot help the man in the mirror. I can help you deal with anything you’re dealing with, but I can’t help me.”

Finding the solution

In the United Kingdom, Dopp said police have coaching from officers, something that’s different from peer mentoring.

“The difference is not giving advice, but being able to walk with someone,” Dopp said. “This is already inside their agencies, and so I’m hoping that as part of the action research piece, to implement some of these coaching models in a scalable and sustainable way inside their agencies.”

This program aims to do more than just initially responding to critical incidents, Dopp said.

“This is a wellness and prevention framework,” Dopp said. “It’s something that will be sustainable and supportive the whole time.”

Part of the idea is that by giving officers the support they need, they’ll be better equipped to handle critical incidents, Snider said.

“By us setting them up for nutrition, for cognitive function, for spiritual wellness, for financial wellness ... when it happens, you’re in a much better place to absorb the traumatic event and already be set up with outlets to process it,” Snider said.

And beyond that, Dopp said they hope their proposed approach will help departments grow together.

“If we already know that as soon as you swear in, and you’re sworn, that your going to face those 600-800 (critical incidents) during a whole career, you want to be in a position that you can have post traumatic growth,” Dopp said. “That’s what the whole wellness, holistic approach is setting up for.”

She said it’s important to note this program isn’t designed to replace traditional therapy and other tertiary care.

“This is not any of those things, but it becomes more accessible when you have buddy aid and trusted, vetted resources so that if it goes out of scope of something that coaching or your buddy can help with, your buddy can help you by walking you to the resources where you get the tertiary care you need,” Dopp said. “I’m more likely to go talk to a therapist after I know that it’s safe and my buddy is helping me so that I can make it to the therapist.”

Snider likened it to a tourniquet.

“The tourniquet doesn’t mean I’m going to have to go to the hospital, or I’m going to have to see a surgeon,” Snider said. “The tourniquet keeps me alive so I can reach secondary and tertiary care.”

Dopp said she’s in talks with the UNC system now to help pilot that as part of the ethnography for her research, and hopes to roll it out on a larger scale after collecting data from the pilot program.