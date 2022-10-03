 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutor: Woman admitted to hitting child with brass knuckles

  • Updated
  • 0
Childress Sanders.jpg

Childress (left) and Sanders

A woman will spend at least four years and three months behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of felony child abuse Monday.

Natalie Anne Childress, 25, of 6583 Gold Creek Road, Connelly Springs, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury Monday during Burke County Superior Court.

Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert sentenced Childress to spend between four years, three months and six years, two months in prison for the crimes.

An anonymous tipster told the Burke County Department of Social Services children were being abused at a home in Connelly Springs, said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker.

Child Protective Services got involved and contacted the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, who ended up interviewing Childress and the mother of the children, 27-year-old Jessica Renee Sanders, Walker said.

Childress admitted to investigators she hit a 2-year-old child with brass knuckles to “correct bad behavior,” Walker said.

She also admitted to assaulting a 3-year-old child, saying she “tore that (expletive) up” to correct bad behaviors, Walker said.

The children had significant contusions and bruising on their heads and faces, and were significantly malnourished, Walker said.

He said the children are in a much better situation now, and are doing well compared to how they were when the case began.

Sanders pleaded guilty in mid-September to two counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, and was sentenced to one to two years behind bars. She relinquished all parental rights to her children, Walker said.

Childress did not make any comments in regards to the charges. Her court appointed attorney, Steve Cheuvront, told the court she was ready to put this behind her, and had a plan of what she wants to accomplish while she’s in prison and once she gets out.

Childress was ordered to pay court costs as a civil judgement and undergo psychological and psychiatric counseling as appropriate.

Natalie Anne Childress.JPG

Childress
Jessica Renee Sanders.JPG

Sanders

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

