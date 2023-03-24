Police are searching for a man they say led them on a chase up N.C. 181 after taking off from a checking station Thursday evening.

Wyatt Lane Clark, 25, of Newland, is wanted on charges of felony flee to elude arrest, along with misdemeanor and traffic citations of driving while license revoked, speeding in excess of 15 mph above the posted speed limit and reckless driving with wanton disregard to the safety of the public, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Officers set up a traffic checking station on North Green Street at Discount Beverage in Freedom Plaza, the release said. That’s at the edge of Morganton city limits, coming into town on N.C. 181.

Clark pulled up to the checking station in a yellow 2013 Ford Focus, the release said, and gave officers an old ID. He didn’t have a valid driver’s license because it had been revoked, according to the release.

When officers asked Clark to pull off the road for further investigation, he started to rev his engine and took off onto N.C. 181 headed toward Jonas Ridge, the release said.

Officers gave chase, with speeds in excess of the 125 mph, but stopped their pursuit of the vehicle to prevent potential harm to the public, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant.

“We discontinued that chase because when we have reasonable information to determine who the driver is and the possibility to later identify them, there’s no need to put the public in danger,” Whisnant said. “Our pursuit policy is very comprehensive and clear to our officers that are pursuing vehicles that when the identity of the fleeing driver is known then we are to discontinue the chase and seek warrants for their arrest.”

Warrants have been issued for Clark’s arrest and his vehicle will be seized under North Carolina's Run and You're Done law.

Anyone who sees him should report any sightings to police. MDPS can be reached at 828-437-1911.