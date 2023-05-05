The Morganton Department of Public Safety was recognized last week by the North Carolina chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving as its agency of the year.

MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant and Lt. Joseph Beaver attended a reception in Cary last week to accept the award.

The award looks to recognize agencies that show “outstanding efforts” to reduce impaired driving through enforcement activity, safety checkpoints, awareness and prevention efforts and other contributions, according to information from Sydney Tomko, a program specialist with MADD’s North Carolina office.

“We do consider ourselves fortunate to have that,” Whisnant said. “We’re coming off the heels of Raleigh PD receiving that last year, and so a tremendous amount of effort on our agency to detect and educate our officers and prevent impaired driving. Not another single one.”

It’s Public Safety’s training and dedication to stopping impaired drivers in the act that set them apart from the crowd of nominees, information from Tomko said.

Last year alone, the department conducted more than 44 checking stations and saturated patrols throughout the city, seeing more than 369 charges issued throughout the events, according to information from Tomko. In total, the department issued more than 427 driving while impaired charges last year, she said.

That’s just a portion of the nearly 1,600 DWI charges public safety officers have issued since 2018, Whisnant told The News Herald.

“This recognition is in part from our efforts to deter drunk driving,” Whisnant said at a city council meeting Monday night. “It also reflects on our level of training that we give to every officer, all the way down to our newest-hired patrol officer.”

All MDPS officers receive standardized field sobriety test training, and the department goes above and beyond state requirements by having officers take refresh trainings every two years, according to information from Tomko.

Officers also become chemical analysts as part of their career development, Whisnant said, and officers can take advanced roadside detection courses – a specialty course training.

Beyond the arrests, Whisnant said his department works closely with District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office and his assistant district attorneys for prosecution of the case.

“Having the safest roads in North Carolina is our priority,” Whisnant said. “Our officers are out there day and night, every day of the week, to make that happen.”