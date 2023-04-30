Four people were promoted at the Morganton Department of Public Safety last week, with each of their promotions celebrated during a ceremony Tuesday.

Those who were promoted include:

Capt. Keith Bowman, promoted to assistant chief

Lt. Josiah Brown, promoted to captain

Sgt. Ben Carswell, promoted to lieutenant

Master Officer Eric Connor, promoted to sergeant

Public Safety Chief Jason Whisnant told the crowd about the longstanding tradition of celebrating promotions at the department.

“As promotions being a time-honored tradition here in the fire and police services where we gather, we formally recognize individuals that have put in the time,” Whisnant said. “This is with boots on the ground. They’ve made a commitment to the agency, they’ve made a commitment to serve the community, they’ve made a commitment to their formal education and their training. They’ve made a commitment to lead an outstanding group of police and fire professionals.”

The individuals promoted have a combined 69 years of experience, and Whisnant said they all have been deeply involved in the department throughout their careers.

“Years and years of answering the phone in the middle of the night to come in and maybe reconstruct a fatal crash, or coming in at 4 a.m. to conduct a SWAT raid that could potentially be dangerous,” Whisnant said. “Or maybe standing post as an honor guard member at a funeral for one of our faithfully departed.

“But yes, it’s true — all four of you that are candidates for promotion today are all known for taking roles that are both challenging, tasks that are arduous, but always, always stepping up for the department and for the city of Morganton.”

Assistant Chief Keith Bowman

A 1993 Freedom High School graduate, Bowman has worked for Public Safety for 21 years.

He has worked in every division at the department, and with his new promotion, is moving into executive leadership as assistant chief.

He’ll be overseeing all of police services for the department, including 56 sworn professionals, Whisnant said.

Bowman thanked God, his family, friends, co-workers and the city for their support throughout his career.

“Over the years that I’ve been employed here, there’s been tough times, there’s been good times, but I feel extremely blessed to be where I’m at today,” Bowman said.

He said at the ceremony Tuesday it was actually retired Capt. Gary Caldwell who convinced Bowman to become an officer while he was painting his condo. At the time, Bowman was working for FedEx and painting on the side.

“Over the span of a couple weeks … he would just irritate me, or whatever you want to call it, he just said, ‘hey man, you’d be a good cop,’” Bowman said.

Bowman said he turned him down constantly, but eventually he caved and ended up on a paid sponsorship to attend basic law enforcement training.

Capt. Josiah Brown

Brown graduated from East Burke High School and is approaching the 23rd year of his career with MDPS.

He’s served as sergeant over field operations, and most recently, lieutenant over the criminal investigations division. He also has served as a field training officer.

In his new role, he’ll command the agency’s field operations division which includes four patrol platoons, a community services division and CID, Whisnant said.

Brown thanked God and his family, which he said is his life.

On his days off, Brown coaches softball for his kids — most recently bringing home a championship.

He read off Philippians 2:3-4, which speaks about humility and vanity.

“Basically, you’re important, but others should be just as important or more important than you,” Brown said. “One of the things I always tell my little 9- and 10-year-olds that I coach is there’s always somebody better, so be respectful to people.”

Lt. Ben Carswell

Carswell graduated from Freedom High School in 2003, and started his career with MDPS 15 years ago.

Whisnant said he’s served the agency and community with honor and loyalty, working as a field training officer, as a SWAT team operator and honor guard member.

Carswell was promoted six years ago to sergeant, Whisnant said.

Carswell thanked God and Jesus Christ, saying he wouldn’t be where he is today if it wasn’t for him.

“I’ve lived a long and risky life but I’m still young, so I’m still kicking,” Carswell said.

He also thanked his family, friends, city staff and co-workers.

“As I look around, I’ve took something from each and every one of them,” Carswell said. “That’s what I want to continue to do. I want to spread that love.”

He said he couldn’t do it without his family.

“I am a very lucky individual to be here and work for the city of Morganton, and get promoted to the rank of lieutenant,” Carswell said.

Sgt. Eric Connor

Another Freedom High School graduate, Connor was part of the class of 2007.

He started the process to work for MDPS 10 years ago, and got the call to work for the agency while he was on his way back from another potential employer, Whisnant said.

“We beat the other employer, and that worked out for us,” Whisnant said.

He’s worked as a field training officer, and even had a trainee with him up until his day of promotion.

He’s a member of the SWAT team, the honor guard and Whisnant called him the go-to for specialized trainings for members and basic training recruits, including pursuit driving, mental health and domestic violence. Connor also is one of few crisis intervention trainers in the area.

Connor was recognized last year as Public Safety’s officer of the year.

“You’re going to hear me use the words thankful and grateful today because I can’t think of any other feelings than that,” Connor said.

He thanked his wife and children, his family, his colleagues at the department and God. He also thanked city officials and his basic law enforcement training instructors — many of whom became his supervisors at the agency.

“Ultimately, their professionalism is what made me want to be a part of the Public Safety family,” Connor said. “I’m also thankful for God’s grace, because He knew I needed it, and I’m thankful and grateful to serve the community and city in this capacity, and excited for this opportunity.”