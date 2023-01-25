Public Safety swears in five new officers

Five new officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety recently were sworn in at Morganton City Hall.

This is the first time in more than two decades where that many officers have been sworn in at one time. The city is very excited that they have chosen Morganton to serve and protect.

The new officers, H. McCall, D. Snead, K. Patton, T. Martin and C. Hinceman, all are from Burke and Caldwell counties and graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Western Piedmont Community College.

“It was an honor to witness these five officers dedicate themselves to law enforcement and to protecting the citizens of Morganton,” said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant. “We are very excited to bring them onboard and for the opportunity to help them learn and grow.”

The ceremony at Morganton City Hall included the officers and their families, friends, MDPS command staff and various MDPS employees who came out to show support. After their badges were pinned, the officers recited a pledge led by city clerk, Renee Carswell.

The city is happy that MDPS is a part of their law enforcement journey. After the ceremony, officers and their families were invited to a reception at MDPS headquarters.

“This was a special moment for the City and especially Public Safety,” said City Manager Sally Sandy. “We want to welcome these officers and all those who follow in their footsteps. We are overjoyed to have these officers become a part of MDPS.”