Rate increases for court appointed attorneys starting Jan. 1

Misdemeanor unit – from $17,500 to $21,700, or by $4,200.00

Low-level felony unit – from $20,100 to $21,700, or by $1,600.00

High-level felonies – from $27,100 to $29,000, or by $1,900

New contract rates will be included in February 2022 payments for cases to which attorneys were appointed on or after Jan. 1. The greater increase in misdemeanor units reflects the fact that, despite modest increases for low- and high-level felony units, IDS has been unable to increase rates for these cases since the 2011 legislatively mandated rate cuts. Given the increase in unit value, DWIs and Class A1 misdemeanors to which attorneys are appointed on or after Jan. 1 will no longer be entitled to an automatic extra 25-cent case credit.

For counsel providing representation to parents pursuant to contracts, the monthly rate of compensation will increase by 18%. For counsel providing representation to juveniles pursuant to contracts, the monthly rate of compensation will increase by 15%.