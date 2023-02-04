A man already on the state’s sex offender registry has been charged with another child sex crime.

Larry Eugene Epley, 58, of Granite Falls, was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offenses with a child by an adult on Wednesday, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives received a report of an alleged sexual assault of a child by an adult on Jan. 11, a BCSO release said. An investigation was launched and a warrant was issued after several interviews.

Epley already was a registered sex offender from a 1997 conviction of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to information available through the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry. Epley was 32 at the time of that conviction, and the minor was 9 years old.

Epley was due in court Friday. He was being held under a $50,000 secured at the Burke County Jail.

The Burke County Child Advocacy Center and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.