Repeat flasher gets prison time

Monday’s sentence also requires Coffey to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

The second-degree kidnapping charge stemmed from an October incident where a man and woman were kidnapped from a home in Catawba County by eight people, including Coffey, and driven to a location in Caldwell County where the man was seriously injured, Walker said. Previous news reports said the male victim was shot.

Coffey had a hand in restraining the woman, but he separated from the group before they took the victims to the location in Caldwell County.

Walker said the defendants and victims were all part of the same organization, a word he said he used loosely to describe the group.

Chris Back, Coffey’s attorney, said Coffey planned to use his time with the department of adult corrections to better himself. Back said Coffey realized, while he wasn’t involved in the shooting of a man, his role in the events that day made him culpable.

“Quite honestly, it scared him, and it’s hopefully scared him for the better,” Back said. “He realizes those people were not his friends. He was brought kind of into this circle by an acquaintance and he learned really fast that these people were not his friends.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

