Repeat flasher gets prison time

A man who has been convicted multiple times of exposing his genitals to others will spend time in the slammer after he pleaded guilty to two felonies Monday.
Tristan Douglas Coffey, 23, entered the guilty pleas to felony indecent exposure and second-degree kidnapping during Burke County Superior Court on Monday.
Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert sentenced Coffey to at least 2 years, 2 months in prison. His maximum sentence is 3 years, 8 months. He will get credit for 127 days he’s spent in jail pending trial.
The felony indecent exposure charge stemmed from a May 5 incident where Coffey was accused of exposing himself to a child care worker at Morganton First Church of God off Summer’s Road, said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker during court Monday.
The victim was outside with kids who were waiting to be picked up by their parents when Coffey drove up and exposed himself.
Coffey previously has been accused of exposing himself to:
- A U.S. Census worker as she was leaving his home after conducting the census
- A woman after trying to run the woman off the road
- A woman who approached his car, which was stopped on the side of the road
- A woman at a car wash
- A woman working at a business in Rutherford College
- A woman walking her dogs in Rutherford College
Monday’s sentence also requires Coffey to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
The second-degree kidnapping charge stemmed from an October incident where a man and woman were kidnapped from a home in Catawba County by eight people, including Coffey, and driven to a location in Caldwell County where the man was seriously injured, Walker said. Previous news reports said the male victim was shot.
Coffey had a hand in restraining the woman, but he separated from the group before they took the victims to the location in Caldwell County.
Walker said the defendants and victims were all part of the same organization, a word he said he used loosely to describe the group.
Chris Back, Coffey’s attorney, said Coffey planned to use his time with the department of adult corrections to better himself. Back said Coffey realized, while he wasn’t involved in the shooting of a man, his role in the events that day made him culpable.
“Quite honestly, it scared him, and it’s hopefully scared him for the better,” Back said. “He realizes those people were not his friends. He was brought kind of into this circle by an acquaintance and he learned really fast that these people were not his friends.”
