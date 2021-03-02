Repeat offender faces new drug trafficking charges

A man with a history of drug crimes has been charged again after a two-months-long investigation, this time for multiple counts of drug trafficking.
Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II methamphetamine, felony trafficking in heroin, felony trafficking in opium, felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest came after narcotics detectives conducted a two-month investigation that was sparked by community complaints, the release said.
The investigation concluded Thursday when detectives executed a search warrant at Hanna’s home on Silver Creek Church Road, resulting in six people getting detained and the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, morphine and suboxone, the release said.
Detectives also seized a firearm and counterfeit $100 bills, the release said.
Hanna resisted arrest, but quickly was taken into custody. Also charged were Randy Festues Norman, 65, of 1101 Mountain Breeze Drive in Morganton, and Kayly Renee Allman, 29, of 608 8th Ave. SW Apartment D4 in Conover. Norman was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Allman was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to the release.
This isn’t Hanna’s first tangle with the law.
Last year, Hanna was charged in August after detectives served a search warrant at the same house on Silver Creek Church Road, the release said.
That led to Hanna being charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after the search warrant was executed Aug. 27, according to a previous story in The News Herald. Those charges still are pending in court.
He initially was held under a $125,000 bond for the Aug. 27 charges, earning a $100,000 bond for the drug-related charges and an additional $25,000 bond for a possession of a weapon by a felon charge, records showed.
Court officials told The News Herald the $100,000 bond later was dropped to $50,000, and according to the release, Hanna was then able to post bond and get released from jail.
Less than two months before his August charges, Hanna had been released from probation July 1 for previous drug convictions, including possession with intent to sell a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Norman also is a felon, with previous convictions of possessing stolen goods, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, showed a records search on the NCDPS website.
Allman also has previous convictions, but only one felony conviction of possession of a schedule I controlled substance from a 2011 offense.
All of the individuals charged last week had court dates Monday, the release said.