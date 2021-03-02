Repeat offender faces new drug trafficking charges

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This isn’t Hanna’s first tangle with the law.

Last year, Hanna was charged in August after detectives served a search warrant at the same house on Silver Creek Church Road, the release said.

That led to Hanna being charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after the search warrant was executed Aug. 27, according to a previous story in The News Herald. Those charges still are pending in court.

He initially was held under a $125,000 bond for the Aug. 27 charges, earning a $100,000 bond for the drug-related charges and an additional $25,000 bond for a possession of a weapon by a felon charge, records showed.

Court officials told The News Herald the $100,000 bond later was dropped to $50,000, and according to the release, Hanna was then able to post bond and get released from jail.