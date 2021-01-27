Repeat offender on parole charged after chase

A repeat offender who was on parole was charged Tuesday after a chase near Morganton.

Austin Michael Neece, 24, of 1057 County Home Dairy Road in Newton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle Tuesday on Burkemont Road in Morganton when the car fled, leading the deputy on a short chase, the release said. The vehicle came to a stop and Neece, a the passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and ran.

Deputies pursued Neece on foot and eventually took him into custody near Foothills Correctional Institute, the release said.

Neece has a lengthy criminal history with multiple felonies, including convictions of larceny over $1,000, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He had just started parole for those convictions Aug. 28, and was set to be released from parole May 25, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.