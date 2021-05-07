Report: Traffic stop turns up cocaine, meth, pot and suspected MDMA

A traffic stop after a reported assault led to police allegedly finding several controlled substances on a man and in his vehicle late last month.

Shawn Dupree Corpening, 41, of 2940 Collett Ave., C, in Morganton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle to sell narcotics and resisting a public officer, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He also was charged with sexual battery by the victim of the reported assault, the release said.

The charges against Corpening came after officers received a call April 30 about an assault at the Gate station on North Green Street, the release said. The victim gave 911 dispatchers a description of the suspect's vehicle, and officers quickly located the vehicle and stopped it on North Green Street.

Corpening was found to be driving the vehicle, and officers could smell marijuana and see narcotics in plain view, the release said.

Officers took Corpening into custody, but he resisted when they started to search him, the release said.