Restaurant manager denies sexual battery allegations

“I put my hands on her shoulder and I said ‘I’m so glad you came back to become part of the family,’” Gilson said. “That’s what we always say at Bella Vino, we’re part of the family, we like the customers to know that. But there’s no truth to me ever doing something like that.”

He said another employee said she didn’t feel like he was doing anything wrong, and that he was just welcoming the waitress back.

“She’s worked with me before, she wanted to come back,” Gilson said. “She knows there’s no truth to any of this.”

Gilson, who has been manager at the restaurant since April, said he is planning to fight the charges in court.

“These are allegations that are false and just doesn’t look right,” Gilson said. “They have me distraught because there’s no truth to it. I would never do anything like that.”

The News Herald reached out to the victim through an associate, but she declined to comment. The newspaper also reached out to Manny Manolakas, owner of Bella Vino, but he did not respond by press time.

Gilson doesn’t have a previous conviction in North Carolina. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond with a court date set for Nov. 6.

