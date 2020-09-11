Rural King, Walmart larceny suspects nabbed in Rutherford County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUTHERFORD COUNTY — Suspects in larcenies at Rural King and Walmart were taken into custody in Rutherford County on Sept. 3.

Vincent Harrison, 53, of 211 CC Hoyle Road in Rutherfordton, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny of property and possession of stolen goods, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Lashonda Wells, 44, of 54 Leach St. in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property, the release said.

The charges came after MDPS officers were called to Rural King on Burkemont Avenue where a man attempted to steal two generators, which were worth $1,800, but was stopped by management after he made it out of the door and the property was recovered, the release said.

That man was identified as Harrison and he was said to have left the area in a white minivan. While PSO Gragg was investigating the larceny at Rural King, additional MDPS officers were dispatched to Walmart about a man and woman stealing about $400 worth of items from the store and leaving in a white minivan, the release said.