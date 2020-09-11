Rural King, Walmart larceny suspects nabbed in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY — Suspects in larcenies at Rural King and Walmart were taken into custody in Rutherford County on Sept. 3.
Vincent Harrison, 53, of 211 CC Hoyle Road in Rutherfordton, was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny of property and possession of stolen goods, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Lashonda Wells, 44, of 54 Leach St. in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property, the release said.
The charges came after MDPS officers were called to Rural King on Burkemont Avenue where a man attempted to steal two generators, which were worth $1,800, but was stopped by management after he made it out of the door and the property was recovered, the release said.
That man was identified as Harrison and he was said to have left the area in a white minivan. While PSO Gragg was investigating the larceny at Rural King, additional MDPS officers were dispatched to Walmart about a man and woman stealing about $400 worth of items from the store and leaving in a white minivan, the release said.
Gragg noticed that the description of the van matched the description of the vehicle from his call at Rural King. Officers responded to Walmart to try to locate the suspect vehicle, which was seen turning onto Golf Course Road at a high rate of speed, the release said.
The vehicle passed Investigator D. Dellinger at a high rate of speed on Hopewell Road. Dellinger was not able to catch up to the vehicle, the release said.
Officers requested assistance from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to locate the van. Shortly after that, it was discovered that the van was rented out of Forest City, and authorities in Rutherford County were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle, the release said.
NCSHP and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Officers stopped the vehicle shortly after on U.S. 64 just inside Rutherford County, the release said.
MDPS officers responded and took Harrison and Wells into custody, the release said. The property stolen from Walmart was recovered and returned to the store.
Harrison has previous convictions of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, along with misdemeanor larceny, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. Wells has previous convictions of felony larceny, breaking and entering, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, but those convictions were from incidents in 2006 and 2007.
Harrison was held on a total $15,000 secured bond with his next court date set for Sept. 29. Wells was held under a $5,000 secured bond with her next court date set for Oct. 29.
