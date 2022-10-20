Salem Elementary daycare employee fired, criminal investigation underway

An investigation is underway and charges are possible after detectives say a local school daycare employee showed children inappropriate photos.

Detectives started their investigation after a report was made Oct. 10, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The report alleged an employee at a YMCA-operated daycare disseminated obscene material, the release said. The Sheriff's Office is consulting with the district attorney’s office regarding potential charges.

Gerry Knox, a spokesperson for YMCA of Catawba Valley, confirmed the allegations were made against an employee of the daycare program at Salem Elementary School. He said the YMCA was made aware of the alleged incident on Oct. 6, and the employee was immediately terminated.

The daycare program at Salem has 47 students enrolled, Knox said. Their parents were sent a letter dated Oct. 11 giving few details on the situation, but explaining the backgrounding process YMCA daycare program employees go through before they’re hired.

“The safety and welfare of children in the care of our Y has always been, and will always be, a top priority,” read the letter signed by Erica Simmons, the YMCA program director of childcare services for Burke County.

The YMCA has declined disclosure of further details on the issue, describing it as a personnel issue.

“In addition to careful screening and a national background check prior to employment, our Y checks all membership records, including all staff, against the National Sex Offender Registry daily,” the letter to parents reads. “All staff at YMCA licensed childcare sites are required to obtain a NCDCDEE Qualifying Letter which involves an SBI Background Check and live-scan fingerprinting. Furthermore, all licensed childcare staff are required to take child abuse awareness and prevention training through Prevent Child Abuse NC and are counseled on how to report suspicions of child abuse and who to make those reports to.”

The YMCA before- and after-school program started in Burke County Public Schools in August 2021, offering childcare for students ages 5-12 at area schools, according to a press release from the school system when the program launched. People employed by the program work for the YMCA, not the school district.

“Our employees adhere to a strict policy that prevents any staff or volunteers from being alone with a child where they cannot be observed by others,” Knox said in a statement Thursday. “The former employee’s background checks did not indicate any criminal activity.”