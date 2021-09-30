SCAM ALERT: Scammers target vendors with fake event at Lake James

NEBO — Scammers have set their sights on potential vendors after making a flyer for a fake event at a local state park.
Katie Hall, a public information officer for the state’s division of parks and recreation, said a flyer has been circulating advertising an event at Lake James State Park on Oct. 23 and 24 requesting money from small businesses, artists and other vendors to set up booths for the event.
But the event isn’t real, and it’s not on the schedule for the lake.
Scammers are targeting crafters and vendors who sell anything from unique candles and soaps to furniture and vintage clothing, according to the flyer. They’re advertising booths for the fake October Fest event at prices as high as $80.
Hall asked people not to fall for the scam, and said the easiest way to determine whether an event really is happening at any state park in the state is to check out the calendar on the ncparks.gov website. The calendar can be found under the “Things to Do” tab of the website.
“If you hear about an event and want to make sure that it’s legitimate, just go to the date on our calendar and see if it is an event listed, and if it is not, you should call the park office and just double check and make sure that the event that you’ve heard about is legitimate,” Hall said.
That website advertises all sorts of events, like this weekend’s Migration Madness event at Lake James State Park. For that event, a park ranger will talk to park-goers about monarch butterflies and their migration to Mexico, which will peak this weekend, Hall said.
Lake James also is nearing the end of construction on its new visitor's center, Hall said, and the state park hopes to start moving into it by the end of November. That process will take several weeks, and the new visitor's center is looking to open early next year.
“I would just encourage people to go to ncparks.gov and look at our calendar for whatever park in the area they’re interested in,” Hall said. “In the fall we have all kinds of activities that a lot of people love from seeing the fall colors to learning outside and events under the stars and things like that. This is a great time to be at the parks. Most parks have slowed down a bit and before leaf season is in full swing, this is a perfect time to enjoy the parks and the fall.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.