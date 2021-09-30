SCAM ALERT: Scammers target vendors with fake event at Lake James

NEBO — Scammers have set their sights on potential vendors after making a flyer for a fake event at a local state park.

Katie Hall, a public information officer for the state’s division of parks and recreation, said a flyer has been circulating advertising an event at Lake James State Park on Oct. 23 and 24 requesting money from small businesses, artists and other vendors to set up booths for the event.

But the event isn’t real, and it’s not on the schedule for the lake.

Scammers are targeting crafters and vendors who sell anything from unique candles and soaps to furniture and vintage clothing, according to the flyer. They’re advertising booths for the fake October Fest event at prices as high as $80.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hall asked people not to fall for the scam, and said the easiest way to determine whether an event really is happening at any state park in the state is to check out the calendar on the ncparks.gov website. The calendar can be found under the “Things to Do” tab of the website.