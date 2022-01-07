Search continues for man missing since Tuesday

The search continued Friday for an 81-year-old man missing from Morganton.

George Winslow Smith, a 5-foot, 9-inch white man with ear-length, grey hair and brown eyes who weighs about 180 pounds was last seen at 2967 Clark Loop in Morganton, according to Silver Alert issued Thursday. He’s believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Smith was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue-and-grey tennis shoes, the Silver Alert said.

Sheriff Steve Whisenant said Smith was last seen Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. and he was reported missing Wednesday night. Deputies started searching for the man Thursday, Whisenant said.

A neighbor in the Branstrom Orchard Street area had footage from a camera on their property of Smith going into a wooded area, but the camera never caught sight of Smith leaving, Whisenant said.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with Burke County Emergency Management, the Burke County Rescue Squad, state park rangers and the Burke County Special Ops team all searched an area off Branstrom Orchard Street for signs Smith on Friday, but they didn’t find him during the search, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.