Four people landed a slew of charges after deputies seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and stolen property Monday.

Detectives with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations and narcotics division executed a search warrant Monday at 1112 Oak Hill Drive in Morganton, according to a release from BCSO.

They ended up seizing 225 grams of methamphetamine, about 50 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of MDMA and about $4,000 worth of stolen property, the release said.

Four people ended up getting charged, including:

Thomas Joseph Jenkins, 57, of the home, who was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony trafficking opium or heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laura Lynn Chapman, 40, of Inman, SC, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shelli Lynn Mayfield, 38, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled stance, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Adrian Napoleon Beaty, 39, of Spartanburg, SC, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jenkins has previous felony convictions of possessing stolen goods, aiding and abetting possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Mayfield has a previous felony conviction of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, NCDPS records showed.

Chapman and Beaty have no previous convictions in North Carolina, according to NCDPS records.

Jenkins’ bond was set at $150,000 secured, while Chapman, Mayfield and Beaty all had their bonds set at $100,000 secured, the release said. All four still were being held at the Burke County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.