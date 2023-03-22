Four people landed a slew of charges after deputies seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and stolen property Monday.
Detectives with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations and narcotics division executed a search warrant Monday at 1112 Oak Hill Drive in Morganton, according to a release from BCSO.
They ended up seizing 225 grams of methamphetamine, about 50 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of MDMA and about $4,000 worth of stolen property, the release said.
Four people ended up getting charged, including:
- Thomas Joseph Jenkins, 57, of the home, who was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony trafficking opium or heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Laura Lynn Chapman, 40, of Inman, SC, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shelli Lynn Mayfield, 38, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled stance, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Adrian Napoleon Beaty, 39, of Spartanburg, SC, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
People are also reading…
Jenkins has previous felony convictions of possessing stolen goods, aiding and abetting possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Mayfield has a previous felony conviction of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, NCDPS records showed.
Chapman and Beaty have no previous convictions in North Carolina, according to NCDPS records.
Jenkins’ bond was set at $150,000 secured, while Chapman, Mayfield and Beaty all had their bonds set at $100,000 secured, the release said. All four still were being held at the Burke County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.