Search warrant: Man defiles church prayer room

GLEN ALPINE – A man has been charged after police and court documents said he went into a church’s prayer room, defecated and used pages torn from a Bible to wipe himself this week.

Devin Lee Mulholland, 24, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering a place of worship and felony burning a church or religious building, according to records on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

The charges came after officers were dispatched to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when church members noticed a window had been broken in the prayer room, which is kept unlocked for people looking for a place to pray, said Glen Alpine Police Chief Rodney Cox and Officer Shane Trull.

When they went in the building, officers found that someone had defecated on the floor in the prayer room, then used pages ripped out of a Bible to wipe themselves, court documents and the officers said.

The person had also knocked a fire extinguisher off the wall and sprayed it around the room, and a window was broken out.

Officers saw where the person had set some pages from the Bible on fire on the window sill in what they believed to be an attempt to set the church on fire, they said.

At the end of their time at the church, the person cut themselves, leaving a trail of blood in their wake as they walked away from the scene, Trull and Cox said.

In addition to the trail of blood, the perpetrator also left behind a cellphone, officers said. That’s how they connected Mulholland to the scene.

One of his relatives called the police department asking if anyone had turned in a phone that matched the description of the one found in the prayer room.

The Glen Alpine officers, who already had obtained a search warrant for the phone, told the caller to have the phone’s owner bring their driver’s license and the phone’s passcode to the police department to find out whether they could turn it over to the person.

Mulholland came to the police department this week and was able to unlock the phone, leading officers to ask him about his connection to the church.

Officers said Mulholland confessed to entering the church, and told them he was intoxicated at the time. He said he didn’t remember much else.

Mulholland, who also is wanted in the state of Florida on some outstanding drug charges, had his bond set at $100,000 secured and was booked at the Burke County Jail. His next court date is set for May 27.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

