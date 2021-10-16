Search warrant nabs heroin, gun

LONG VIEW — A search warrant executed Thursday in Long View led to three arrests and the seizure of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Krystal Nicole Davis, 39, of Long View, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Long View Police Department.

Rodolfo Atkinson Jr., 50, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, and 41-year-old Timothy Dale England was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The charges came after LVPD officers along with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina Probation and Parole executed a narcotics related search warrant at 2908 1st Ave. NW in Hickory on Thursday, the release said.

A search of the home turned up a quantity of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and a gun was seized from a convicted felon, the release said.