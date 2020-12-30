Search warrants reveal details from shooting death

Search warrants filed in connection with a deadly shooting near Morganton revealed more information about the moments leading up to the killing.
George Lee Allison III, 63, of 1744 Skyland Drive in Morganton, was charged with murder in the Dec. 13 shooting death of Brandon Charles Adams, 49, according to a previous news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge came after deputies responded at 9:28 p.m. to 1746 Skyland Drive for a shooting call, the release said. When they arrived, they discovered Adams had been shot with a shotgun.
Burke County EMS transported Adams to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.
According to search warrants filed in the case, Allison called 911 to report that Adams had been shot above the left shoulder with buckshot from a shotgun.
The call taker advised Allison to secure the firearm, and Allison said he would wait for law enforcement on the front porch of the home, the warrants said. He said Adams had lost consciousness, and requested an ambulance be dispatched to his home immediately, the warrants said.
Deputies arrived on scene at 9:36 p.m. and took Allison into custody, at which point he made the statement, “I didn’t mean to shoot him … I guess you shouldn’t point a gun at someone if you’re not sure,” he was quoted in the warrants saying.
He made the same statement or similar statements multiple times to deputies, the warrants said.
Allison also told deputies that a woman came to his home after she and the victim had an argument, the warrants said.
Investigators interviewed the woman, who corroborated that she and Adams had an argument about relationship issues before she went to 1746 Skyland Drive, the warrants said. Adams later arrived at the home and asked her to leave, the warrants said.
She told investigators that Adams was not armed and that he was just arguing with her. She also said he never entered the house, but rather stayed on the porch while they argued, according to the warrants.
The woman told investigators that the argument was not directed at Allison. Allison ended up firing a gun at Adams, ultimately hitting him, the warrants said.
Allison initially requested legal counsel before speaking with investigators, but later changed his mind, the warrants said.
He told investigators that he shot Adams because he was showing aggression, and that Adams had attempted to enter the home while threatening Allison and the woman, according to the warrants.
When investigators pointed out that his statement conflicted with what the woman said, Allison was “visibly distraught” and said he was done talking, the warrants said.
Allison then attempted to explain how he “manipulated” the victim’s body after he fell, but said the victim had been attempting to enter the residence.
According to the warrants, Allison’s statements didn’t match up with the woman's statement or the initial crime scene.
The woman and Allison told investigators they had each had about three shots of bourbon, one of the warrants said. Investigators obtained a search warrant for a vial of Allison's blood.
Investigators seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a spent 12-gauge shell, three loaded 12-gauge shells, a 12-gauge magazine, two blood samples from the front door, two blood samples from the front porch and a pair of glasses from the front porch, according to one of the warrants.
Allison is being held at the Burke County Jail under no bond. His next court date is set for Monday.
