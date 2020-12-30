Search warrants reveal details from shooting death

He made the same statement or similar statements multiple times to deputies, the warrants said.

Allison also told deputies that a woman came to his home after she and the victim had an argument, the warrants said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators interviewed the woman, who corroborated that she and Adams had an argument about relationship issues before she went to 1746 Skyland Drive, the warrants said. Adams later arrived at the home and asked her to leave, the warrants said.

She told investigators that Adams was not armed and that he was just arguing with her. She also said he never entered the house, but rather stayed on the porch while they argued, according to the warrants.

The woman told investigators that the argument was not directed at Allison. Allison ended up firing a gun at Adams, ultimately hitting him, the warrants said.

Allison initially requested legal counsel before speaking with investigators, but later changed his mind, the warrants said.

He told investigators that he shot Adams because he was showing aggression, and that Adams had attempted to enter the home while threatening Allison and the woman, according to the warrants.