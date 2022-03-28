Search warrants reveal more than a month of investigation into drug activity

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Search warrants filed in connection with a drug arrest earlier this month revealed more details into a drug distribution investigation.

Narcotics investigators used undercover drug buys conducted over more than a month to build a case against Gregory Travis Gowan, according to a search warrant filed Friday at the Burke County Courthouse.

Gowan, 51, was the point of contact for both of the undercover buys, according to the search warrant, and the transactions took place in a garage at 2950 Coldwater St. in Connelly Springs.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the property on March 18, resulting in the seizure of more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Gowan was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, according to the BCSO release.

Detectives also seized some catalytic converters from the address, according to the search warrant. Sheriff Steve Whisenant said investigators still are working to determine whether those converters are connected to any thefts.

This isn’t the first time the address on Coldwater Street has been in the news.

A woman was shot and killed at the home in August, according to previous News Herald articles.

The man charged in Pamela Alice Moses’ Aug. 18 death, Johnny Everette Setzer, told reporters he didn’t remember killing her, and said he had just gotten out of jail a couple of days before and a friend had given him something, according to the previous articles.

“I remember getting out of here in the rain, and I remember seeing a friend of mine,” Setzer said outside of the jail. “He gave me something that’ll make me feel better. That’s all I remember.”

Whisenant could not confirm whether Gowan was connected with the residence on Coldwater Street at the time of Moses’ killing.

Gowan does not own the property in Connelly Springs, according to property records and the search warrant. The search warrant indicated he is renting a garage on the property, but it’s unclear how long that arrangement has been in place.

The Connelly Springs Board of Aldermen discussed the address and several others at its September meeting, less than a month after Moses was killed.

Town Deputy Brian Sigmon told the board at the September meeting that he was continuing to work on code enforcement at various addresses, and said he was continuing to pursue options for the Coldwater Street property and had inquired whether it qualified for nuisance abatement, according to town board meeting minutes.

At the board’s October meeting, BCSO Sgt. Isaac Propst gave a presentation about nuisance abatement properties, including what qualifies a property for nuisance abatement. He told the board the timeline for nuisance abatement varies from case to case, according to town board meeting minutes.

The board unanimously voted to authorize Propst to pursue the nuisance abatement process for any properties that qualified, including the property on Coldwater Street, according to meeting minutes and Town Administrator Tamara Brooks.

No updates on the nuisance abatement process since the October vote have been listed in subsequent meeting minutes.

While this isn’t the property’s first time in the news, Gowan only has one previous conviction.

It stemmed from a 2018 charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

For his new charges, Gowan was booked into jail on a $100,000 secured bond shortly before 6 p.m. March 18, a jail official told The News Herald. He posted that bond and was released from jail around 11 p.m. that night, the official said.

Gowan’s next court date is set for April 11.

Morganton Department of Public Safety, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir Police Department, an NCDPS K9 unit and Burke County EMS all were involved in the March 18 search warrant, the BCSO release said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

