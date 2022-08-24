Second man arrested in Burke indicted in Wake deputy’s killing

RALEIGH — Another man who was taken into custody in Burke County last week has been indicted on a murder charge in the killing of a Wake County deputy.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 25, was indicted on a murder charge Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by The News Herald’s news partner, WSOCTV.

Alder Sotelo and his 29-year-old brother, Arturo Marin Sotelo, were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Burke County on Aug. 16, The News Herald previously reported. Law enforcement sources told the newspaper last week the brothers had been sought in connection with the killing of Wake County sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11.

Byrd, 48, was gunned down on a dark stretch of road in Raleigh, the Associated Press previously reported. Another deputy found him shot outside of his patrol car, with his K-9 still in the vehicle, after Byrd didn’t respond to multiple attempts to reach him.

The 13-year law enforcement veteran was buried Friday.

Alder Sotelo, previously referred to as Alder Marin in federal court documents, originally was held on a federal weapon charge from a July 2021 traffic stop in Chapel Hill. Officials took out a murder warrant on Arturo Sotelo last week, and the Sotelo brothers were indicted by a grand jury on murder charges Tuesday.

A News Herald reporter was on the scene when the brothers were walked into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office last week, but neither of them made any comments.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said last week that she would decide within 90 days whether her office would seek the death penalty or life in prison in the case.