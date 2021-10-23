Sex offender charged for failing to report new Morganton address

A man was charged last week for failing to report an address change as a sex offender.

Dennis Gale Hubbard, 44, of 101-B Wrighton St. in Morganton, received the charge Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charge came after MDPS officers received a tip Oct. 16 that Hubbard, who previously lived in Bluefield, West Virginia, was staying at the address on Wrighton Street. The home where he was staying is owned by the Morganton Housing Authority.

Investigators learned Hubbard had been staying at the residence and he had failed to register the address with either the Burke County Sheriff’s Office or the West Virginia State Police, the release said.

Hubbard was not listed on the lease, but was staying with another person in the home, the release said.

The West Virginia Sex Offender registry showed Hubbard was convicted in October 1999 in Maryland of committing a second-degree sex offense against female relative who was younger than 5 years old. Maryland court records showed Hubbard was convicted in 2007 on a misdemeanor count of failing to register a change of address as a sex offender.

He was issued a $5,000 secured bond, the release said. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 12, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.