Sheriff: 2 facing charges after kids hit with metal knuckles

CONNELLY SPRINGS – Two women are facing charges after authorities said one of them struck children with a set of metal knuckles.

Natalie Anne Childress, 25, of 6583 Gold Creek Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury Friday, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Renee Sanders, 26, of the same address, was charged with aid or abet negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury, the release said.

The charges against Childress and Sanders came after child protective services received an anonymous complaint of abuse against children, according to the release.

The complainant said Childress had struck children in her care and control with a pair of metal knuckles, inflicting serious physical injuries, the release said. Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed to The News Herald there were two children involved.

When CPS investigators tried to make contact with Sanders, the mother of the children, she told them the children were not on the premises.

CPS requested assistance from BCSO deputies, who responded to the scene and found the children hiding at the home, the release said.

Deputies requested EMS to the scene and had the children transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge Valdese because of their injuries, and they later were transported to a children’s hospital abuse and trauma center, the release said.

After detectives with the criminal investigations division and child protective services conducted interviews, Childress and Sanders were charged, the release said.

Both are being held at the Burke County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond, the release said. They’re due to appear in court Monday.