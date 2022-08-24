Sheriff: 40-year-old jail inmate dead, SBI investigation underway

A 40-year-old man who was being held at the Burke County Jail on a trespassing and resisting officers charge died after being found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening.

Jack Bradley Smith, of Morganton, was found unresponsive in his cell at the county jail by detention staff around 6:24 p.m. during a routine check, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

CPR was administered until EMS arrived on scene and took over, transporting Smith to UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton, where he was pronounced dead by staff there at 7:08 p.m., the release said.

The sheriff’s office requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation respond to the scene to handle the death investigation, which is continuing.

Smith was booked into the jail Monday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He had been arrested shortly after 6 p.m. on charges of second-degree trespassing and resisting a public officer after a call at a gas station on South Sterling Street, the report said.

A copy of the incident report from the arrest said officers were dispatched to the gas station for a suspicious person. When they arrived, a store employee told them two people had been in the bathroom for more than 45 minutes and he wanted them to leave.

One of the people in the bathroom left after they were ordered by an officer to do so, but the other person, later identified as Smith, did not.

Officers ordered him to leave the bathroom or he would be charged with trespassing. He still refused to exit the bathroom, the report said.

After multiple orders by officers to leave the bathroom, an officer eventually had to kick the stall door open. Officers grabbed his arms, placed him in handcuffs and transported him to the magistrate’s office and the jail, where he was left in jail custody, the incident report said.

No further information about Smith’s death has been released. SBI investigators will turn over their findings to the district attorney for review once the investigation is closed.