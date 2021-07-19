Sheriff announces plans to retire at end of term

Next year’s sheriff’s race will be one lacking a familiar face.
Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant, who ran unopposed in the 2018 election and has been sheriff since 2011, when he was first appointed to the office, announced Saturday that he plans to retire at the end of his current term.
Whisenant made the announcement in a Facebook post on his personal account Saturday afternoon.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to lead three different agencies within the criminal justice field,” Whisenant said. “At the end of my current term as sheriff in 2022, that privilege will have covered over 45 years.”
He said the decision to retire comes along with a desire to spend more time with his family.
“I am a husband of a retired wife who is only retired from a formal job but busier than ever making other people’s lives better,” Whisenant said in the post. “With four grandbabies growing up too fast I look forward to giving them more of my time and becoming available for other opportunities.”
He said he is grateful for all the hard work the men and women of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have put in over the years, and that he was thankful to county residents for allowing him to be “consciously non-partisan and a sheriff for all citizens.”
“One of my goals has been to create a Sheriff’s Office that is trustworthy, fair, and impartial without regard to race, gender, faith, political party or anything that separates citizens from each other,” Whisenant said in his post. “We strive to accomplish that goal by pursuing our core values of professionalism and integrity.”
Whisenant said he will continue giving the county all of his efforts until the end of his term.
“For the future, my prayer is that your Sheriff’s Office will continuing (sic) striving to provide safety and service to every one of you who reside, or pass through, our beautiful county,” Whisenant said.
Filing should start in December for the sheriff’s race, elections officials said.