Sheriff: Baby in backseat of car during chase that reached speeds of 115 mph on I-40

HILDEBRAN — A Thursday night disturbance led to a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 that ended in a crash and deputies finding an infant inside the vehicle.

Jer’Michael Davidson, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Also charged was 20-year-old Lee Owens, of Charlotte, who was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges came after deputies were dispatched to the Pond View Apartments on Main Avenue East in Hildebran around 9:13 p.m. for a reported disturbance, according to the release.

A caller described two people in a tan, older model car brandishing multiple firearms in the parking lot of the complex and causing a disturbance, the release said. One of the individuals was screaming for someone to come downstairs.

BCSO investigators responded to the scene and saw the two men, later identified as Davidson and Owens, outside of the vehicle. Investigators attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene and tried to hit a marked BCSO patrol vehicle to escape, the release said.

Deputies gave chase, following the vehicle east on I-40 into Catawba County, hitting speeds as high as 115 mph, the release said. The chase came to an end on the ramp at Exit 125, where the vehicle crashed.

BCSO investigators took Davidson and Owens into custody, and Davidson’s infant was found in a car seat in the back of the car. Sheriff Steve Whisenant said the baby was taken for a checkup by EMS but was uninjured.

Investigators also found crack cocaine in Owens’ possession, the release said.

Davidson, who has a previous conviction of felony possession of stolen goods, had his bond set at $35,000 secured, while Owens’ bond was set at $5,000 secured, the release said. They’re both set to appear in court again Nov. 4, according to records from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.