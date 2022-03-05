Sheriff: Fentanyl seized could've caused 500 overdose deaths

The fentanyl seized during a late February investigation had the potential to cause hundreds of overdose deaths.

Joshua Aaron Crosby, 36, of 2336 Burke Memorial Park Road in Valdese, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after narcotics investigators launched an investigation at Lot 1 of Shady Acres Mobile Home Park off U.S. 64 in Morganton after receiving reports of possible criminal activity, the release said.

Investigators made contact with Crosby at the residence and ended up seizing fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, the release said.

The fentanyl seized could’ve caused about 500 fatal overdoses, according to the release.

Crosby’s criminal history includes felony convictions of common law robbery, felonious restraint, obtaining property by false pretenses, cheats or services, breaking and entering, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and breaking and entering vehicles, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

His bond for the new charges was set at $10,000 secured, the release said. His next court date is set for March 21, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.