Sheriff: Georgia woman had more than 17 pounds of meth during traffic stop

A Georgia woman is locked up at the Burke County Jail under a $1 million bond after deputies caught her with more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday.

Krysten Terese Vlacancich, 36, of Canton, Georgia, was charged with level three trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office. She also was cited for speeding and window tint violations.

The charges came after a deputy on Interstate 40 near Jamestown Road saw a vehicle driven by Vlacancich committing multiple traffic violations Wednesday, the release said.

A traffic stop was initiated, and a K-9 from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety was called to the scene, the release said. The K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle.

A search of it turned up 8,010 grams of methamphetamine, or about 17.6 pounds, the release said. That's worth more than $1.2 million on the street, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Western Lab.

Vlacancich was held under a $1 million bond. Her first court appearance was Thursday.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety also assisted with the investigation.