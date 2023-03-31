A man is locked up after deputies say he broke into a home before shooting and killing the homeowner’s dog last month.

Zachary “Cowboy” Aaron Roach, 57, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, first-degree burglary and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and cruelty to animals, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first were dispatched to a home on Settlemyre Road after an occupant of the home called 911 and reported Roach had broken into or entered the home without permission on March 23, the release said.

Witnesses on scene said Roach shot the homeowner’s dog several times when he entered the home, killing the dog, the release said. Witnesses also said Roach threatened the residents of the home.

Deputies took out warrants against Roach for first-degree burglary, communicating threats and cruelty to animals, the release said.

It was early Wednesday morning when deputies took Roach into custody after a traffic stop, the release said. Deputies found Roach in possession of cocaine, and served him with the warrants. He was jailed under a $23,500 secured bond, according to the release.

It wasn’t long before Roach bonded out, and investigators with BCSO’s criminal investigations and narcotics division pulled him over again, this time finding a pistol holster in the vehicle. While investigators had Roach pulled over, other deputies were serving a search warrant at his home on Butler Hill Road, the release said.

They ended up seizing 10 firearms during the search, with one of them appearing to be the pistol that was described by witnesses as the firearm used in the first-degree burglary, the release said.

Roach has multiple previous convictions of driving while license revoked, along with felony convictions of attempted possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He was arrested a second time and remains in custody at the Burke County Jail under a new bond of $50,0000 secured, the release said.

His next court date is set for April 20, according to court records.