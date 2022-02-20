Sheriff: Man charged after throwing bag of drugs from moving vehicle

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man who’s already been charged once after police said he threw drugs out of his car was charged for the same thing again Tuesday.
Jessie Alan Clark, 40, of 1065 Track Side Way in Hudson, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Those charges came after deputies saw Clark driving a truck down Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs and throw a bag from the cab of the truck on East Burke Boulevard, the release said.
Deputies pulled the truck over recovered the bag, which had about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine in it, the release said. A search of the vehicle turned up a pistol and drug paraphernalia.
The traffic stop came a little more than a month after officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said he threw drugs out of a car during a traffic stop and returned for them hours later.
MDPS officers pulled Clark over on Bethel Road in early January because the vehicle he was driving didn’t have a license plate, authorities told The News Herald at the time.
After searching the car and conducting field sobriety tests, officers let Clark go with a verbal warning since he already had been cited once that day, authorities said at the time.
But one of the officers at the scene had noticed Clark throw something out of the vehicle, and when they searched the area, they found a brown bag about 10 feet away from where the vehicle had stopped.
That bag had about 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and about a ½ ounce of heroin, authorities said at the time. Officers took the drugs out of the bag, but returned the bag to the ground and waited to see if anyone came to retrieve it.
Clark eventually came to the scene and officers took him into custody when he was standing near the bag, authorities said. He ended up getting charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony trafficking in opium or heroin after that incident.
In November, investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office took Clark into custody at a gas station on Dysartsville Road while they were conducting surveillance on him, a previous News Herald article said. Investigators seized about a pound each of methamphetamine and marijuana from the car during that arrest.
Clark has previous convictions of larceny over $200, larceny from person, larceny over $1,000, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, along with several misdemeanor convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.