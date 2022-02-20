Sheriff: Man charged after throwing bag of drugs from moving vehicle

But one of the officers at the scene had noticed Clark throw something out of the vehicle, and when they searched the area, they found a brown bag about 10 feet away from where the vehicle had stopped.

That bag had about 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and about a ½ ounce of heroin, authorities said at the time. Officers took the drugs out of the bag, but returned the bag to the ground and waited to see if anyone came to retrieve it.

Clark eventually came to the scene and officers took him into custody when he was standing near the bag, authorities said. He ended up getting charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony trafficking in opium or heroin after that incident.

In November, investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office took Clark into custody at a gas station on Dysartsville Road while they were conducting surveillance on him, a previous News Herald article said. Investigators seized about a pound each of methamphetamine and marijuana from the car during that arrest.