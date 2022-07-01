Sheriff: Man holds trespassers at gunpoint until cops arrive

Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property.

Michael Edward Monn, 30, of Morganton, and Dalton Kristopher Hall, 25, of Drexel, both were charged with one count each of misdemeanor trespassing, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to 1238 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, where a man reported he found two people trespassing on his property, the release said.

The homeowner told 911 dispatchers he was holding the individuals at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, the release said.

Monn has a previous felony conviction of obtaining property by false pretenses/cheats/services, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He also has pending charges of two counts of felony larceny and a count of possession of methamphetamine, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Hall did not appear to have any previous convictions, NCDPS records showed. He has two pending misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and injury to personal property, the judicial branch website showed.

Both were issued $500 secured bonds with court dates set for Sept. 16.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety also assisted with the call.