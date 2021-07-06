Sheriff: Man in custody after using another inmate’s name to escape

He said jail staff is looking for ways that they can change jail protocol to make things more secure.

“The problem is, again, if we would’ve followed protocols, this person would not be on the street,” Whisenant said. “We failed. We made a mistake there. But in our protocols, we’re looking at, even though it will delay release for people, we’re talking about having an intake officer and a person who just releases. We’re just struggling with vacancies now to be able to do that. We’re looking at any other protocols that we can enhance that may solve this from ever happening in the future.”

The jail currently is down 18 positions, and will hold a hiring event July 15.

“Although (that’s) not an excuse,” Whisenant said. “If we would’ve followed protocol, the person would not have been on the street, but in the reality, when you are down 18 positions, people are having to do multiple tasks, and in those situations, it’s easy to make a mistake.”

Investigators looked around areas where he was believed to be headed, the release said. He was wearing a black T-shirt and white swimming trunks with a cactus print when he left the jail, but investigators were told he changed clothes shortly after leaving.