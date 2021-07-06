Sheriff: Man in custody after using another inmate’s name to escape

A man is in custody and an internal investigation is continuing after a jail inmate used another inmate’s name to escape custody Friday night, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, of 5758 Farris Loop in Morganton, was wanted on a charge of felony escape after a release from the BCSO said he responded to the name of another inmate inside the jail, and a detention officer failed to follow the jail’s protocol for releasing him.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The News Herald that the inmate who should have been released was hard of hearing.
“We had an inmate that used another person’s name when they were called forward to be booked out of the jail due to a bond being processed,” said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. “(Hinson) came forward and we just failed to follow all of our protocols to ensure we had the right inmate before he was released.”
It was shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday that investigators took Hinson into custody in the attic of a home on Jenkins Road, Whisenant said. They received a tip that he might be staying there.
When reporters spoke to Hinson outside of the sheriff’s office Tuesday, he said he apologized to law enforcement.
“It was just a bad decision, man,” Hinson said.
Hinson, who had originally been arrested June 29 for failure to appear, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a probation violation, responded to the other inmate’s name around 8:46 p.m. Friday, the release said.
Jail staff realized what happened around 9:20 p.m., and a message was sent to all law enforcement agencies within a 100-mile radius of the county about Hinson’s escape, the release said.
Investigators took out the warrant for felony escape Tuesday, the release said.
The internal investigation into Hinson’s release is continuing, Whisenant told reporters Tuesday. Currently, no staff members have been suspended.
“If you’re fully staffed and you follow protocol, that would never happen,” Whisenant said. “The difficulty is we are understaffed and officers are having to do multiple duties. Our goal would be to have an intake officer and an officer for release and always have those two people. In this circumstance, we didn’t have that.”
The jail has two protocols for releasing inmates, Whisenant said. One has jail staff print a sheet that has the inmate’s photo on it for staff to check before releasing any inmates. The other has jail staff put wristbands on inmates to better identify them.
“So we’ve got a pretty good system, if you follow it,” Whisenant said. “We’re still investigating it, but we do know the photo protocol was not followed.”
He said jail staff is looking for ways that they can change jail protocol to make things more secure.
“The problem is, again, if we would’ve followed protocols, this person would not be on the street,” Whisenant said. “We failed. We made a mistake there. But in our protocols, we’re looking at, even though it will delay release for people, we’re talking about having an intake officer and a person who just releases. We’re just struggling with vacancies now to be able to do that. We’re looking at any other protocols that we can enhance that may solve this from ever happening in the future.”
The jail currently is down 18 positions, and will hold a hiring event July 15.
“Although (that’s) not an excuse,” Whisenant said. “If we would’ve followed protocol, the person would not have been on the street, but in the reality, when you are down 18 positions, people are having to do multiple tasks, and in those situations, it’s easy to make a mistake.”
Investigators looked around areas where he was believed to be headed, the release said. He was wearing a black T-shirt and white swimming trunks with a cactus print when he left the jail, but investigators were told he changed clothes shortly after leaving.
He has previous convictions for speeding to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, simple assault and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
The sheriff’s office had requested assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service to locate Hinson. He had been considered armed and dangerous, which Whisenant said was because he had been known to carry a gun when he had been arrested in the past.
