Sheriff: Man shot after aiming, firing gun toward deputy’s head

RHODHISS — A man was transported to a hospital after an exchange of gunfire with deputies late Thursday night.

Deputies had been called to 935 Airport Rhodhiss Road to investigate after a woman said someone trespassed on her property and was shooting in her direction at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Arriving deputies went to 931 Airport Rhodhiss Road to investigate the source of the gunshots, the release said.

They called out “Sheriff’s office” to the occupants as they approached the porch of the home, and as deputies were about to step up onto the porch, a man came outside with a gun pointed at the first deputy’s head, the release said.

The man and the deputy exchanged shots until the man called out that he had been shot and fell to the floor, the release said.

Deputies rendered aid to the man until first responders from Icard Township Fire Rescue and Burke County EMS could arrive at the scene, the release said.

EMS transported the man to the hospital, according to the release. His current condition is not known, and his identity has not been released.

The deputies were not injured in the exchange.

Ashley McJunkin told WSOCTV’s Dave Faherty she witnessed the exchange. She said deputies had come to her friend's home after she had gone onto her neighbor’s property without permission.

She told Faherty the man who was shot was armed with a handgun and fired his weapon at the same time deputies fired their weapons.

“I have no hate,” McJunkin told Faherty. “I love all … I hate none. That’s how I look at it … I don’t blame anybody. It was self-defense on both sides … basically.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate the shooting, which is the sheriff’s office’s protocol. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the SBI’s investigation.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.