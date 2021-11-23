Sheriff: Man steals airport fuel truck, leads deputies on two-county chase

A fuel truck stolen from Foothills Regional Airport took a wild ride to the Blue Ridge Parkway when a man led police on a two-county chase.

Sheldon Scott Wagner, 41, of 2618 Mission Road in Hudson, was charged with two counts of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and a felony probation violation, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Wagner came after Foothills Regional Airport of Morganton reported a fuel truck stolen Thursday, the release said.

Detectives sent a photo and information about the stolen truck to surrounding counties. Caldwell County deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle Friday, but the driver, who was identified as Wagner, fled, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He led deputies on a chase through Caldwell County and into Watauga County where it ultimately ended on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the release said.

Wagner was on probation after he was convicted Oct. 25 of felony larceny, according to records on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.