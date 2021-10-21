Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well

On Monday, detectives along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation dug up the well — which was more than 50 feet deep in total — and found Buchanan’s body about 12-14 feet deep inside it. Whisenant said Buchanan had been dead for about two months.

The well has not been in use for years, Whisenant said, and it was filled in Thursday afternoon.

Buchanan was positively identified because of his tattoos, Whisenant said.

“It’s always sad, and then not to get information from people,” Whisenant said. “You put a person’s name and asking for information, not to get any information, it’s sad for people. I’m happy that some people’s conscience, they wanted to clear their conscience, and they told us that the body should be located here. It turned out to be true.”

A relative of Buchanan said he had just found out about his death Thursday morning, and that he was shocked.

“I don’t think he deserved all that,” the relative told reporters. “I don’t think nobody should have to go through all that.”

Smith kept silent except for a couple of coughs when reporters questioned him about his involvement in the killing on Wednesday at the sheriff’s office.