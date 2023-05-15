Authorities said a man who took off from a traffic stop had $4,600 worth of stolen copper wire in his vehicle.

Marcus Allen Rudisill, 35, of Rhodhiss, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Charges were issued after a deputy tried to stop a Honda Accord early May 4 in Hildebran, the release said.

The car took off in an attempt to get away from the deputy, but wrecked shortly after, according to the release. The deputy found the driver, who was identified as Rudisill, and arrested him without further incident, the release said.

In a search of the car, investigators seized 32 spools of copper wire from the vehicle, which was valued at $4,600, the release said.

On May 4, Rudisill was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and resisting a public officer, said Sheriff Banks Hinceman. He was jailed and later released.

Between May 4 and May 12, detectives identified the victim of the copper wire theft as a utility company in Burke County, Hinceman said.

On Friday, May 12, detectives found Rudisill at his home in Caldwell County and served him with the felony warrants, the release said.

Rudisill has previous felony convictions of breaking and entering, maintaining any place for a controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

His bond was set at $10,000 secured for the charges served Friday, the release said. He’s due back in court June 2.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.