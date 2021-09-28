Sheriff: Man with warrants flees, shoots at Burke deputy

A high-speed chase took deputies on a trip through four counties Monday night.
Michael Darren Mehaffey, 51, of 1152 Whiterspoon Drive in Claremont, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods or property, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Those charges came after a deputy tried to pull over a white truck pulling a trailer near Hildebran Mountain Avenue around 9:46 p.m., the release said. The truck matched the description of one that was said to be pulling a stolen trailer.
The subject fled when the deputy attempted to pull him over, turning left onto N.C. 18 South and reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, the release said.
When the chase made its way into Catawba County, the driver fired three shots at the pursuing Burke County deputy. The bullets did not hit the deputy or his vehicle, according to the release.
The chase continued into Cleveland County, then back into the Catawba and Lincoln county lines, the release said. Another shot was fired at the Burke deputy before the driver wrecked near the 9400-block of N.C. 10 west in Catawba County, according to the release. He jumped from the vehicle and ran behind some homes in the area.
Catawba and Cleveland county deputies along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted BCSO in tracking the man with a Cleveland County K-9 officer.
Mehaffey was found in some brush with a .38-caliber revolver and narcotics, the release said. He was taken into custody without further incident around 10:51 p.m.
He had 12 warrants that were pending service from Catawba County, including charges for:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
- Two counts of felony possession of firearm by felon
- Misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Misdemeanor maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
Mehaffey has previous convictions of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, larceny and possessing stolen goods, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.