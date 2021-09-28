Sheriff: Man with warrants flees, shoots at Burke deputy

A high-speed chase took deputies on a trip through four counties Monday night.

Michael Darren Mehaffey, 51, of 1152 Whiterspoon Drive in Claremont, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods or property, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Those charges came after a deputy tried to pull over a white truck pulling a trailer near Hildebran Mountain Avenue around 9:46 p.m., the release said. The truck matched the description of one that was said to be pulling a stolen trailer.

The subject fled when the deputy attempted to pull him over, turning left onto N.C. 18 South and reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, the release said.

When the chase made its way into Catawba County, the driver fired three shots at the pursuing Burke County deputy. The bullets did not hit the deputy or his vehicle, according to the release.

