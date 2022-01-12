 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: Missing man may have tried to visit Hudson, Dudley Shoals
Sheriff: Missing man may have tried to visit Hudson, Dudley Shoals

  Updated
The search for a man missing since Jan. 4 still is on, and authorities said he may be trying to visit areas from his past.

George Winslow Smith, 81, a 5-foot, 9-inch white male with grey hair and brown eyes, was last seen at 2967 Clark Loop wearing a camouflage jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue-and-grey tennis shoes, according to information released in a Silver Alert. Smith was last seen Jan. 4, reported missing the night of Jan. 5 and a Silver Alert was issued Jan. 6.

Multiple searches have been conducted in the area where Smith was last seen on Pealot Road off Clark Loop, including the search of a pond and water shed dam with sonar equipment, according to a Tuesday evening release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Smith still has not been located.

The Tuesday release said Smith’s dementia has become more noticeable lately, and he has been talking about wanting to go “home.” He may try to visit areas from his past, like Quartz Lane in Hudson or the Dudley Shoals area, the release said.

Smith does not carry a cellphone and he has no known mode of transportation besides walking, the release said.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

The Burke County Rescue Squad, South Mountain State Park Rangers, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Special Operations and Caldwell County Emergency Services all have assisted BCSO with the case.

George Winslow Smith

Smith
