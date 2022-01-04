Sheriff: Person calls 911 to report shooting parents with AK-47, but it was a hoax

It was just a hoax Tuesday when a person called 911 and claimed they shot their parents with an AK-47, authorities said.

The call was an example of a “swatting,” a tactic where a person calls 911 and deceives dispatchers into sending police and other emergency responders to another person’s address by falsely reporting a serious emergency like a bomb threat, hostage situation or, in this case, a murder, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Burke County Emergency Communications Center staff received the call around 1:50 p.m., when the person reported they shot their mother and father with the assault rifle.

“I don’t know if I can take it anymore,” the person said before hanging up on the dispatcher.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and determined all residents were safe by talking to family members and neighbors, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help identifying the caller.