 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Person calls 911 to report shooting parents with AK-47, but it was a hoax
0 Comments
top story breaking

Sheriff: Person calls 911 to report shooting parents with AK-47, but it was a hoax

  • Updated
  • 0
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

It was just a hoax Tuesday when a person called 911 and claimed they shot their parents with an AK-47, authorities said.

The call was an example of a “swatting,” a tactic where a person calls 911 and deceives dispatchers into sending police and other emergency responders to another person’s address by falsely reporting a serious emergency like a bomb threat, hostage situation or, in this case, a murder, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Burke County Emergency Communications Center staff received the call around 1:50 p.m., when the person reported they shot their mother and father with the assault rifle.

“I don’t know if I can take it anymore,” the person said before hanging up on the dispatcher.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and determined all residents were safe by talking to family members and neighbors, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help identifying the caller.

“This criminal misuse of the BCECC 911 system is a serious, irresponsible, and selfish act against all citizens,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “This criminal caller creates risk for the traveling public as the emergency services of law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders are dispatched and travel to the scene as quickly as possible to render aid. This criminal act can negatively impact the ability for sufficient emergency personnel to be available to respond to legitimate calls of service for children, adults and the elderly whose well-being and life may be put in jeopardy.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert