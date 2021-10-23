 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Sheriff's office looking for missing man

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

Shawn Jeroskey “Boo-Boo” Cash, 43, a 6-foot, 3-inch Black man who weighs about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen by family Oct. 10, according to a Facebook post from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash has a scar on his upper lip, and his last known address was at 1262 Oak Hill Drive in Morganton, the post said. He may have been seen near Salem Elementary School on Oct. 14.

Anyone with information on Cash’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.

Shawn Jeroskey Cash.jpg

Cash
